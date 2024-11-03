Founder & CEO

Arts & Learning Conservatory

In 2004, Debora Wondercheck founded the Arts & Learning Conservatory (ALC), an award-winning nonprofit that provides equitable performing arts education to students of all ages and backgrounds. Her personal journey began when her mother fled an abusive relationship, taking only their instruments. The comfort Wondercheck found in the arts during this challenging time fueled her passion to offer similar opportunities to all youth. In 2022, she was honored as Alumni of the Year by Vanguard University, Woman of the Year by Costa Mesa, Woman of Distinction by the California Legislature Assembly and appointed Commissioner of the Arts for Costa Mesa. Her achievements include producing county-wide performances, like “Gospel Voices of OC” and “Music of the March,” and the creation of a new theater that opened in August.

