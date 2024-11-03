Founder & CEO

Cure-Duchenne

Debra Miller, founder and CEO of Cure-Duchenne, has been a transformative force in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Following her son Hawken’s diagnosis in 2002, she launched CureDuchenne in 2003, turning personal heartbreak into a global mission. Her innovative venture philanthropy model through CureDuchenne Ventures has played a pivotal role in advancing research, contributing over $26 million to date and catalyzing more than $3 billion in additional funding. Under Miller’s leadership, CureDuchenne was a key early supporter of the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug and continues to drive progress with investments in dystrophin-restoring therapies and other novel approaches. Her contributions to the rare disease field are recognized through numerous awards, including the Connected Women of Influence Lifetime Legacy Award and the NORD Rare Impact Award.