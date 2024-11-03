Assistant Professor

Doheny Eye Institute

Dr. Benjamin B. Bert is an accomplished ophthalmologist and assistant professor in the cornea division at Doheny Eye Center UCLA. He has significantly contributed to vision health through his expertise in treating complex eye diseases, including dry eye, external ocular diseases, LASIK/PRK and advanced cataract surgery. A graduate of UCLA and SUNY Upstate Medical University, Dr. Bert completed his ophthalmology residency at the prestigious New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, where he was unanimously elected chief resident and awarded the outstanding resident prize. His fellowship at Doheny Eye Institute included pediatric cornea care and, in addition, his research and patient care at the Doheny Eye Institute have solidified his role as a leader in advancing ophthalmology in Southern California.

