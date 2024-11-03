Chief Executive Officer

Illumination Foundation

Dr. Pooja Bhalla, DNP, RN, is the CEO of Illumination Foundation, a leading Orange County-based nonprofit committed to disrupting the cycle of homelessness in Southern California. Since joining in 2017, she has significantly expanded the organization’s impact, focusing on housing and healthcare services for underserved populations. Dr. Bhalla’s leadership has driven partnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers, including initiatives with CHOC Primary Care and the University of California, Irvine Mobile Eye Clinic. She established the Illumination Foundation Medical Group (IFMG), expanded recuperative care facilities and positioned the nonprofit as a key CalAIM provider. Her innovative approach has helped the foundation serve nearly 7,000 clients annually and secure major funding, including a $3.5-million grant to develop the nation’s first recuperative care center.

