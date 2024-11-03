Eric S. Pezold

(Brandon Burris)

Managing Partner

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Eric Pezold, P.C. is the managing partner at Snell & Wilmer’s Orange County office and a key member of the bankruptcy, insolvency and business reorganization group. His practice focuses on bankruptcy, creditor’s rights and commercial litigation, representing a wide range of clients including financial institutions, investment companies, and public and private businesses. He has a notable litigation background in both federal and state courts. Pezold is actively involved in professional organizations, currently presiding as the president of the Constitutional Rights Foundation of Orange County Board of Directors and holding positions in the California Receivers Forum. His legal expertise extends to handling complex cases involving distressed debt instruments, bankruptcy proceedings, receiverships and restructurings across various industries.