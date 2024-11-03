Gianna Mulkay

Executive Director

Foster Love

Gianna Dahlia Mulkay, the executive director of Foster Love, embodies hope and transformation within the foster care system. Under her leadership, Foster Love has expanded to over 60 staff members and developed impactful programs, including the Family Fellowship scholarship program, which offers full-tuition coverage, mentorship and emotional support, leading to a 90% undergraduate completion rate among recipients. Mulkay also spearheaded the Rapid Response program during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing crucial emergency assistance to over 2,000 former foster youth facing crises. Her leadership has earned her recognition as one of L.A. Business First’s Women of Influence and Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s Kindness Award. With Foster Love poised to serve its millionth foster child in 2024, her commitment to compassionate, innovative solutions continues to drive significant, positive change.