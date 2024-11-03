Private Wealth Advisor

MST Financial

Henry W. Sladek is a private wealth advisor and founding partner of MST Financial, located in Irvine, California. With over 100 years of collective experience, MST Financial manages $350 million in assets and is known for its deeply relational approach to wealth management. As a Certified Financial Planner(tm) (CFP®), he is part of the esteemed Private Client Group within Northwestern Mutual, dedicated to delivering top-tier advisory strategies for high-net-worth clients. Sladek and the MST team are committed to philanthropy, supporting the Jessie Rees Foundation, which encourages kids fighting cancer to Never Ever Give Up, and LightZ of Hope, which provides light (LED disco speakers) to children with severe illnesses or disabilities.

