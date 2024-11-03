President & CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County

Holly Hagler has been the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Orange County for over 13 years, leading the 56-year-old nonprofit in advancing senior health initiatives and strategic priorities. Under her leadership, the organization has made significant strides, including the 2023 Food Equity Initiative, which introduced culturally competent and medically tailored meals to meet diverse nutritional needs. Recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Tyler Diep and named one of the 100 Top Influencers in Orange County by the Orange County Register, Hagler was also honored as a Woman of Distinction for the 34th Senate District by Senator Tom Umberg in 2024. Her visionary leadership has ensured Meals on Wheels OC remains a leading provider of nutrition and supportive services.