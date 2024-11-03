J.A. Charles Wright

Market Leader

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Charles Wright is the market leader for Matthews(tm) Orange County office, where he has significantly impacted the company since his promotion in 2022. Under his leadership, the office’s agent count increased by 50% and ranked among the top three Matthews(tm) locations nationwide in 2023. In 2024, Wright successfully recruited over 20 participants for the company’s summer training program. One notable achievement in the past 24 months was his role in the $11.4-million sale of 110-12 S. Swall Drive, a 21-unit apartment building in a prime West Hollywood location. He expertly managed the challenges of changing debt markets and utilized Matthews(tm) exclusive database to secure multiple offers, ensuring a smooth transaction for both buyer and seller.

