Partner, Assurance

BPM LLP

Jeff Carrick, partner at BPM LLP, is redefining leadership in the accounting industry with a focus on work-life balance, community impact and modern professional practices. Starting his career in a machine shop at a young age and becoming the first in his family to attend college, his journey is marked by resilience and a commitment to understanding and supporting businesses. At BPM LLP, one of the top 35 public accounting firms in the U.S., Carrick is known for his dedication to nonprofits, serving on the boards of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation and the Algalita Marine Research and Education Foundation. He has successfully navigated the cultural integration of BPM’s merger and is a driving force behind BPM’s Parent and Caregiver Colleague Resource Group, fostering a supportive community for working parents.

