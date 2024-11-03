Jessica Ann Hubbard

Chief Executive Officer

Casa Youth Shelter

Jessica Hubbard is the chief executive officer of Casa Youth Shelter, where she draws on her personal and professional experiences to support and empower youth in crisis. Since joining Casa Youth Shelter in January 2020, she has significantly enhanced the organization’s programs. Under Hubbard’s leadership, Casa Youth Shelter has doubled its youth support capacity, expanded higher education support and launched new community education initiatives. The organization reached 2,128 young people in 55 cities across four counties in just six weeks of 2023 and provided $27,900 in scholarships to former residents. Her leadership extends beyond Casa Youth Shelter; she is also a board member of Women in Leadership and the UC Riverside Women in Leadership program.