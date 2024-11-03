Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual – Orange County

Jimmy Cusimano, a wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual – Orange County, brings over 16 years of experience guiding business owners, physicians and professionals toward financial security and growth. His achievements include qualifying for the prestigious Northwestern Mutual Forum and Million Dollar Round Table – Court of the Table, reflecting his exceptional expertise and client service. Cusimano holds multiple credentials, including CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® and RICP® designations. As a thought leader, he has also contributed to the Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Association, mentoring newer advisors and advocating for their interests. Outside of his professional role, he is deeply involved in community service. Cusimano serves on the board of Grandma’s House of Hope, supporting their mission to aid the homeless and underserved populations of Orange County.