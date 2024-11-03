John F. Simonis

Managing Partner

Reed Smith LLP

John Simonis is the managing partner of the Orange County office of Reed Smith, a global law firm with over 1,700 attorneys. Recognized as one of Southern California’s leading real estate lawyers, he has a distinguished 38-year career specializing in complex real estate transactions, development and construction. As one of the founding partners of Reed Smith’s Orange County office, Simonis has played a key role in establishing and expanding the firm’s presence in the region. He is also deeply involved in the local charity and business community, having served with the United Way of Orange County for over 35 years, where he is currently co-chair of the President’s Circle and has been a board member and Tocqueville Society chairman.

