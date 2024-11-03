Executive Managing Director

Life Science and Technology Practice

Newmark

John Hundley is an executive managing director at Newmark, based in the firm’s San Diego, California office. With over 20 years of experience, he specializes in multi-market landlord and tenant advisory within the life science and technology industries. Recognized for his vision, hard work and passionate focus on client outcomes, Hundley’s experience spans the country’s major markets, advising key owners and occupiers alike in mission-critical facility types, including office, R&D laboratories and critical environment facilities. He has facilitated lease negotiations on behalf of some of the world’s most innovative startups, public biotechs, pharma and healthcare companies. He has completed well over $2 billion in transaction volume throughout his career.

