Executive Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire Region

CBRE

Kurt Strasmann is the executive managing director of CBRE in Orange County, leading a team of 400 employees and overseeing $7.6 billion in transactional value and 30 million square feet of property. His leadership has positioned CBRE’s Orange County office as one of the firm’s largest operations in the Americas. Strasmann’s influence extends globally as he leads CBRE’s international integrated port and logistics practice group, managing 60 professionals worldwide. He is also the co-chair of CBRE’s National Industrial Advisory Agency Council and has organized the CBRE Orange County Speaker Series. Starting his career in 1985 with Grubb & Ellis, he has held various leadership roles at CBRE and externally. Strasmann served as president of the American Industrial Real Estate Association (AIR) in 2021 and contributed to ULI OC and NAIOP.

