Lee Ann Kline is the founder of STEM Advantage, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing equity in STEM fields. With a background in programming and consulting, she established STEM Advantage in 2012 to address gender and racial disparities in STEM careers. Under Kline’s leadership, the organization has grown significantly, providing mentorship, career development, scholarships and community support to underserved communities. STEM Advantage boasts a 100% graduation rate for its scholars, who earn an average starting salary of $75,000. The program has awarded over $2.7 million in scholarships and has been recognized with honors, including the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Nonprofit Executive of the Year and the Orange County Business Journal’s Women in STEM Award.