(Western Youth Services)

Chief Executive Officer

Western Youth Services

Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur is the Chief Executive Officer of Western Youth Services (WYS) in Orange County. WYS provides mental health services to over 5000 young people and their families per year. With two decades of leadership at WYS, she has made significant strides in mental health, drawing from her own experiences. Dr. Leigh Belhumeur’s career began with teaching psychology full time at Mount Saint Mary’s University and advanced through roles in inpatient mental health facilities, private practice, and ultimately to community mental health. Her personal challenges with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) fuel her passion for helping others, leading to initiatives like community training on ACEs and the development of the RESET (resilience building) Toolbox during the global pandemic in partnership with local agencies. Dr. Leigh Belhumeur authored the award-winning book Mastering Resilience: Transforming into Your Purpose, which informed the Super Resilient® Youth curriculum. She is a TEDx speaker on ACEs and resilience.