(Matthew Morgan)

Chief Executive Officer

Families Forward

Madelynn Hirneise is the chief executive officer of Families Forward, a leading organization dedicated to addressing family homelessness in Orange County. In the past fiscal year, Families Forward improved the lives of 14,325 individuals, prevented or ended homelessness for 724 families (2,502 children and their parents) and distributed 44,180 meals to food-insecure residents. Hirneise has spearheaded significant initiatives, including securing funding for a new affordable housing community in Tustin and becoming the service provider for a new affordable housing community in Orange. Her leadership extends beyond Families Forward; she is a dedicated advocate for family homelessness, serving on several community boards and committees, including the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the First 5 Orange County Childcare Cross Sector Task Force.