Chairman of the Board/Partner in Charge, International Tax

RJI CPAs

Manuel J. Ramirez is chairman of the board/partner in charge at RJI CPAs with over 40 years of experience in finance, accounting and business consulting. His career began in public accounting in 1981, and he has since held key roles at Price Waterhouse and RJI CPAs, where he served as president and CEO until 2013 and then as chairman of the board. Ramirez’s leadership extends beyond his firm. In 2023, he was elected president of the DFK USA Executive Committee and joined the DFK International Advisory Board. He is also a dedicated community leader, having co-founded the Hispanic 100 PAC and served on various boards, including the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Orange County and the Orange County Catholic Foundation.

