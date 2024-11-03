Senior Managing Principal

& Co-Head of National Net Lease

SRS Real Estate Partners’

Capital Markets

Matthew Mousavi is the senior managing principal and co-head of national net lease at SRS Real Estate Partners’ Capital Markets, a leading firm dedicated to retail real estate. He is also a member of the board of directors for SRS. Recognized as a top investment broker, he has achieved over $12 billion in transaction volume, representing major property owners and investors globally. Since founding the net lease division in 2016 with Patrick Luther, Mousavi has expanded the team to 90 professionals across the U.S., driving significant growth and performance. In 2023, the SRS Capital Markets team excelled with approximately $2.2 billion in transactions and over 500 properties sold in 30 states, leveraging their internal “deal match” platform for efficient, national deal-making.

