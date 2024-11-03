Megan Yoo Schneider

Client Account Leadership / Director, Board of Directors

Accenture / Municipal Water District of Orange County

Megan Yoo Schneider, currently serving as client account leadership at Accenture, drives industry transformation for clients in the utilities, energy, natural resources and automotive sectors. She is a director and past president of the board of directors at the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC), where she made significant contributions as the first woman of color and female engineer on the board. Schneider’s influence extends to education and sustainability through her roles on the Dean’s Leadership Council for the Graduate Division at UC Irvine and the Advisory Board for Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano. Personal experiences overcoming cancer and a congenital spinal defect have deepened her empathy and advocacy for early detection and awareness, further demonstrated by her active involvement in the UCI Anti-Cancer Challenge.

