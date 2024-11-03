President

Anonymous Philanthropy

Inspired by her rock-and-roll upbringing in Marin County, Melissa Beck, president of Anonymous Philanthropy, transitioned from a successful accounting career to become a transformative leader in philanthropy. After earning an executive MBA from UC Irvine, she applied her business acumen to the nonprofit sector, revitalizing Big Brothers Big Sisters Orange County & Inland Empire by increasing pay, attracting diverse talent and tripling its size. Beck’s success led her to join forces with Noah Mc- Mahon at Anonymous Philanthropy in 2018, where she now drives innovative strategies to maximize philanthropic impact. Notable achievements include leading the “End the Misinformation” campaign to combat misleading safety claims about flotation devices and spearheading initiatives like the Skilled Careers Coalition and Talent Nova.

