Executive Director

Southern California Hospice Foundation

Michelle Wulfestieg, executive director of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, has significantly impacted end-of-life care in Orange County. Her visionary leadership culminated in the establishment of the Heavenly Home, O.C.’s first nonprofit hospice care home, following a successful $2-million endowment fund campaign. Opened in February 2023, the six-bedroom residential care home in Mission Viejo offers a peaceful sanctuary for terminally ill patients to spend their final days with dignity. Wulfestieg’s daily efforts ensure the highest standard of care, extending beyond the Heavenly Home to include bereavement support, veteran recognition and fulfilling patients’ last wishes with celebrity engagements. Her dedication to compassionate care and community outreach has established her as a prominent advocate for hospice care in Orange County.

