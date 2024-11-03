CEO, Southern Pacific Region

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Mike Myers, chief executive officer for McCarthy’s Southern Pacific Region since 2024, leads a $2-billion operation with around 1,500 partners across Southern California and Nevada. With over 20 years in construction, his leadership has driven significant regional growth, adding approximately 600 employees and expanding service lines in drywall, earthworks, utilities and water/wastewater sectors. Under his direction, McCarthy has been recognized as Contractor of the Year by ENR California and has undertaken impactful projects in healthcare, education and infrastructure. Myers is also active in community service, serving on boards for the YPO, American Heart Association, CHOC Foundation and JSerra Catholic High School and supports programs like Taller San Jose Hope Builders to train at-risk youth.

