Founder & CEO of the Crime Survivors Resource Center, Patricia Wenskunas is a survivor of an attempted murder in 2002 and was able to transform her trauma into a powerful force for victims of violent crime. Recognized as an expert, she is frequently invited to speak to law enforcement about crime and victim issues and is a leading advocate for victims’ rights, including education on Marsy’s Law, a California constitutional amendment. Under Wenskunas’ leadership, Crime Survivors has significantly expanded its services, offering direct assistance, referrals and resources to victims, particularly children, women and minorities. Her recent focus has been on enhancing victim rights advocacy amidst evolving legal protections for criminals, leading to substantial growth and increased impact on the organization.

