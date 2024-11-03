Randall Allen

Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

Randy Allen, senior wealth advisor at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors, embarked on his finance career in 1998. His journey began with a scholarship check turned brokerage account at Dean Witter, catalyzing a successful career. At Morgan Stanley/Dean Witter, Allen thrived by joining a successful team, quickly earning the National Sales Director award and rising to VP in just two years. He continued to excel at Charles Schwab, managing 550 households over 12 years, before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors in 2014. Since then, he has expanded the firm’s presence in Orange County and San Diego. By December 2023, Allen managed 170 client relationships and $687 million in assets. His proactive approach, including leveraging technology for detailed financial projections, has driven a $100-million growth in assets under management (AUM).

