Wealth Management Advisor

Catalyst Planning Partners

Rich Woo is a wealth management advisor and partner at Catalyst Planning, a national wealth management and insurance services practice. Catalyst Planning specializes in managing the financial lives of busy entrepreneurs and those nearing retirement, emphasizing the creation of enduring relationships and strategic, purpose-driven plans. With over 15 years in the industry, Woo is a distinguished advisor, holding Certified Financial Planner (tm) (CFP®) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designations. Forbes recognized him in 2023 as one of the Top Financial Security Professionals, ranking #20 Best-in-State in Chicago. Beyond his professional achievements, he is dedicated to community service. Woo supports organizations such as GRIP Outreach for Youth, LINK (Liberty in North Korea), Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH) of Southern California and The Child Guidance Center.