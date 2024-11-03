Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson has served as the CEO of Waymakers since 2015, having been with the organization since 1995. With over 35 years in nonprofit leadership, she has driven significant growth and impact at Waymakers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and families in Orange County. Johnson is known for her inclusive leadership style, including implementing the “Ask Administration” program and rebranding the organization in 2017 to enhance its visibility and funding. She plays a key role in the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force and has led educational initiatives on human trafficking for local students. Johnson’s contributions have been recognized with Waymakers being named Nonprofit of the Year in 2024 and her inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who.