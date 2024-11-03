Vice Chairman & Branch Manager

Savills

Royce Sharf is vice chairman and branch manager at Savills North America, having founded the Orange County office in 1987. In 2023, despite industry challenges, the office achieved record revenue, reflecting his leadership and the strong culture he has cultivated among his team of over 30 professionals. Sharf’s adaptability has been crucial in navigating the evolving commercial real estate landscape. His experience with past economic downturns, including the successful 2018 merger with Cresa, has informed his approach. This merger, which expanded the office’s revenue by over 70%, showcased his strategic prowess and leadership. At Savills, Sharf is known for his “player/coach model,” mentoring his team to act as business consultants rather than just real estate advisors.

