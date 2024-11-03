Vice President

Avison Young

Sally Zesut, vice president at Avison Young, a commercial real estate professional with over 26 years of experience, is celebrated for her commitment to client service, mentorship and industry leadership. In 2024, she brokered the second-largest industrial lease of the year in the Inland Empire, spanning over one million square feet, earning CoStar Power Broker Top Deal Q1 2024 recognition. Her achievements in 2023 include securing a top lease deal in the City of Industry and receiving Top Deal awards for Q1 and Q3 from CoStar. Zesut actively contributes to her community through roles on the Foundation Board of California State University, Los Angeles and past involvement with NAWBO, while volunteering for organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Posse Foundation.

