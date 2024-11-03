Seymour B. Everett, III

Managing Partner

Everett Dorey, LLP

Seymour “Sy” Everett, III is the founding partner of Everett Dorey, LLP, which is recognized as Orange County’s fastest growing law firm. An elected member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), he has been distinguished by the Daily Journal as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California and has earned accolades from Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. His firm has been awarded “Top Verdicts” by the Daily Journal and recognized for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law. Under Everett’s leadership, Everett Dorey has successfully defended high-profile cases and seen substantial growth with a 20% annual increase. The firm’s dedication to diversity and its supportive work culture have earned it several “Best Places to Work” awards.

