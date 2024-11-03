Sharon R. Klein

(Gittings Photography)

Partner and Co-Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice; Office Managing Partner, Orange County Office

Blank Rome LLP

As co-chair of her firm’s national privacy, security & data protection practice, managing partner of the Orange County office and a member of the executive committee, Sharon Klein has established herself as a prominent expert in combating data breaches and protecting valuable brand assets. At Blank Rome, she has expanded the privacy, security & data protection practice and led critical data breach responses, including a major breach for a SaaS company. A pioneer in advancing women in legal and STEM fields, she mentors young attorneys and supports the Girl Scouts of Orange County, particularly in STEM initiatives. Klein’s numerous accolades include being named a 2024 “Woman in STEM” and a “Top Cybersecurity Author” by JDSupra.

