Executive Director of Orange County

Tiyya

Shukry Cattan, executive director of Tiyya in Orange County, leads the organization’s growth, programming and strategic partnerships with a focus on inclusivity and innovation. With over two decades of nonprofit experience, he has championed resettlement agencies and advocacy for underserved communities, including roles at the UCLA Labor Center and International Rescue Committee. Under Cattan’s leadership, Tiyya has expanded its impact, securing 41 job placements across 15 industries and providing culinary training to 20 clients. In 2022 and 2023, the Economic Advancement program generated nearly $3 million in wages, significantly enhancing participants’ economic prospects. His vision continues to shape Tiyya’s growth as a leader in refugee support in Southern California with plans to expand its impact across the U.S.

