Stephanie Leslie co-founded Regal Court Reporting in 2007, driven by her passion to elevate the standards of the court reporting field. With over 20 years of experience in depositions, arbitrations, court hearings and trials, she has transformed the perception of court reporting from an antiquated profession to a modern and essential service. Leslie has played a crucial role in reshaping the industry through her board service with the California Deposition Reporters Association, including her current role as president and by mentoring the next generation of court reporters. Regal Court Reporting offers comprehensive litigation support services, including court reporting, videography, interpreting and trial technology, with a commitment to personal, direct service without the complications of corporate bureaucracy.