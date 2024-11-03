Great Park Live is Orange County’s Next Major Concert Venue

The City of Irvine recently provided media and civic leaders with an exclusive look at Great Park Live, the temporary amphitheater that officially opened in Irvine this past June.

The event included remarks by Great Park chair Mike Carroll, Mayor Farrah N. Khan, City Manager Oliver Chi and Pacific Symphony president & CEO John Forsyte. There was also a performance by Pacific Symphony, featuring Barry Perkins, principal trumpet, and Keith Popejoy, principal horn.

“We’ve transformed a corner of the Great Park Sports Complex into this temporary live music venue in a matter of months, and this ensures that we have live music and entertainment this summer while we work to develop the City’s permanent amphitheater facility,” Great Park Chair and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll said. “With a capacity of 5,000, Great Park Live is where the magic of live performance meets the beauty of this incredible park.”

After the FivePoint Amphitheatre announced its closure in October 2023, the city of Irvine began working to establish a temporary live music venue to avoid a gap in the delivery of live music in Irvine. After reviewing multiple options, the city council authorized the establishment of a temporary live music venue. In less than two months, the city and partner PSQ Productions built the state-of-the-art live entertainment venue with a capacity of up to 5,000.

“With Great Park Live, we have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting summer of live music in Irvine with artists covering genres to suit every musical taste,” Mayor Farrah Khan said. “It promises to be a place where we can come together and experience fun, music, laughter and a shared sense of community here at the Great Park.”

Great Park Live served as the summer home for Pacific Symphony. The venue also offers a dynamic setting for community events, such as the city’s outdoor movie series.

John Forsyte, president & CEO of Pacific Symphony said, “This achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership of this city, and we are profoundly grateful for this opportunity.”

Great Park Live welcomed country artist Clay Walker on October 25 and the unique sounds of Brooks Nielsen on October 31 with more shows announced as the 2024 season continues.

