JLM Real Estate Expands to Orange County

Headquartered in San Diego, JLM Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has launched a new office near the Irvine Spectrum Center at 101 Pacifica.

This strategic move, spearheaded by the firm’s founder and CEO, Jason Lee, marks a significant milestone in JLM’s continued growth and commitment to providing real estate services across Southern California.

At just 27 years old, Lee has already significantly impacted the San Diego commercial real estate market. As a multi-family real estate broker, he has completed over 200 transactions and successfully closed over $400 million in transactions within the last five years. His innovative approach to real estate, which leverages unique digital marketing strategies and a strong social media presence, has set him apart from traditional brokerages.

JLM Real Estate’s new office in a prime location within Orange County will serve as a hub for the firm’s regional operations. The expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for multi-unit properties in Orange County, providing investors access to JLM’s top-tier services and market expertise. The Irvine office will be staffed with five experienced agents who specialize in the diverse neighborhoods of Orange County, ensuring personalized and high-quality service for clients.

“We decided to replicate our successful San Diego real estate investing model by expanding into another thriving market,” said Jason Lee. “Our new office in Irvine allows us to help more young agents break into the industry while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients. We’re excited to bring our forward-thinking, technology-focused approach to Orange County and make a positive impact in this vibrant community.”

The Irvine Spectrum Center, with its 17 million annual visitors and 170 offices and stores, offers a dynamic and central location for JLM’s new location. Known for its luxury communities, top-tier educational institutions and thriving job market, Irvine is an ideal setting for JLM’s expansion. The firm’s presence near the Irvine Spectrum Center reflects its commitment to growth and innovation, positioning JLM to disrupt the Orange County real estate market.

Lee’s success story is not just about financial achievements. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, arrived in the United States at seven and has made it a priority to give back to his community. Through free online courses for investors and mastermind mentorship groups, Lee shares his real estate investing expertise and mentors young graduates, helping them navigate the industry’s complexities.

With this expansion, JLM Real Estate is poised to continue its rapid growth. The firm aims to establish offices in every major city in California with Irvine being a key step in that journey.

