Founder & Volunteer CEO

The Literacy Project

Sue Grant is a trailblazer in literacy advocacy, founding The Literacy Project in 2009 to tackle illiteracy among underserved youth. Her leadership has empowered over 10,500 children in four states through a transformative 30-hour reading program, achieving average skill improvements of 76% to 129%. The Literacy Project has also donated $1.96 million worth of reading games to families and secured over $5.1 million in funding. Grant’s goal is to expand the organization nationally. Recognized as a 2024 Woman of Achievement by Senator Bob Archuleta and honored with the California Congress of Parents, Teachers and Students Service Award and the U.S. Congressional Service Award, she has also excelled in nonprofit public relations through her firm, OC Public Relations, raising over $10.6 million for various causes.