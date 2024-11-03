Executive Director

Orange County Grantmakers

Taryn Palumbo is the executive director of Orange County Grantmakers (OCG), where she has driven remarkable growth and impact since 2018. Under her leadership, OCG has expanded its membership and budget, increased events from five to over 70 annually and launched the OC Equity Profile. In 2023, she introduced the Beyond Equity Learning Series and established the Leader to Leader networking group for BIPOC nonprofit professionals. Palumbo also oversaw the merger with Orange County Nonprofit Professionals Network (OCNPN), enhancing programming and engagement. Her previous roles include work in public policy, education and small business engagement. She also serves on the executive committee for the OC Forum and the Huntington Beach Parks and Community Services Commission.