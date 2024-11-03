Co-Founder & Private Wealth Advisor

Wealth Coast Wealth Management

and Insurance Solutions

Timothy Mulroy is a distinguished private wealth advisor and co-founder of Wealth Coast Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions. With over 20 years in the financial services industry, he has built a notable career marked by visionary leadership and transformative impact. He previously served as managing partner of Northwestern Mutual - Orange County in Newport Beach, California, where he led the organization to significant success and growth. In 2023, Mulroy co-founded Wealth Coast, focusing on advanced financial planning for entrepreneurs and professionals. His innovative approach and dedication have positioned Wealth Coast as a leader in the industry. He holds a Certified Financial Planner (tm) (CFP®) certification and additional designations, including Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Chartered Leadership Fellow (CLF®) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®).