Branch Chief, Immunobiology

Food and Drug Administration

Dr. Almaris Alonso-Claudio, branch chief of immunobiology at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has significantly advanced DEIA initiatives within the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). She developed and implemented a comprehensive DEIA training program for ORA leaders, drawing on her leadership training from Franklin Covey and Cornell/USF. She expanded outreach to diverse employee groups by actively supporting Special Emphasis Programs (SEPs) and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) during events like Women’s History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, impacting employees FDA-wide. Dr. Alonso-Claudio has increased awareness of DEIA resources by creating a centralized IDEA/ORA SharePoint site, enhancing access to DEIA activities, education and compliance information. She also coordinated DEIA efforts across the FDA ORA, ensuring a consistent and comprehensive approach throughout the organization. Her initiatives, including the Spanish Language Lunch Break, enhanced employee engagement and laid the foundation for continued progress.

