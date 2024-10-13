Director of Person-Centered Services

Easterseals Southern California

Amber Carey-Navarrete, director of person-centered services at Easterseals Southern California, has been influential in the DEIA industry. Her transformative work at Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) has revolutionized disability services with a person- centered approach that celebrates individuality and supports personal goals. Her efforts include developing the Person-Centered Culture and Practices© (PCCP) methodology, which emphasizes empowering individuals with disabilities to define their own identities and pursue their aspirations. Carey-Navarrete extends her impact beyond ESSC by leading training and speaking engagements at various conferences, including the Disability Thrive initiative and promoting inclusive practices across the community. Internally, she champions ESSC’s diversity initiatives, such as Our Voices Matter, IDEA, RISE, We Are Divine and Open Door and fosters a culture of continuous learning and inclusion. Her dedication to elevating voices and overcoming barriers has set a new standard in disability services, ensuring individuals with disabilities can fully realize their potential and live fulfilling lives.

