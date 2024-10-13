President & CEO

Latino Donor Collaborative

Ana Valdez, president and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing DEIA both within her organization and the broader community. Her dedication to DEIA is evident through her board roles with nonprofits and recent accolades, including being named Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 Woman CEO of the Year and receiving the Corazón Award from Hispanics in Philanthropy. Valdez’s strategic initiatives and public advocacy have significantly enhanced DEIA efforts within the LDC and the wider community, showcasing her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to these values. Under her guidance, LDC has produced influential reports on Latino contributions in partnership with prestigious institutions like Columbia, Stanford and UCLA, highlighting the economic impact of the Latino community and advocating for greater inclusion in various sectors. In 2024, Valdez launched Elevate Latinos, a youth engagement initiative that uses social media to unite and empower Latinos, promoting awareness of their contributions.

