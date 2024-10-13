Andrew H. Raines

Founding Partner

Raines Feldman Littrell

Andrew Raines, founding partner at Raines Feldman Littrell, exemplifies a commitment to diversity and inclusion through his leadership and innovative practices. As the driving force behind the firm’s hiring and organizational strategies, he actively recruits from a broad spectrum of backgrounds, ensuring an inclusive and bias-free hiring process. His dedication to fostering a diverse workplace is reflected in the firm’s culture, which is enriched by DEI training, employee resource groups and open forums for discussing diversity issues. Raines also champions equitable advancement by providing all employees with access to professional development, mentorship programs and promotion opportunities. Beyond the firm, he prioritizes community engagement through pro bono work and participation in local programs, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to DEI values. His leadership has also led to the implementation of flexible employee benefits, including competitive salaries, comprehensive healthcare packages and various wellness initiatives.

