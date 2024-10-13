Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Black Love

Codie Elaine Oliver, founder and chief creative officer of Black Love, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). Black Love, a Black-owned media company, celebrates and amplifies Black love through diverse platforms including the Black Love+ app, podcast network and live events. Her collaboration with major corporations like Target exemplifies her commitment to uplifting the Black community. The partnership, part of Target’s $2-billion investment in Black-owned businesses by 2025, aligns with the retailer’s REACH initiative to promote racial equity. Black Love’s multi-year deal with Target underscores Oliver’s role in increasing visibility for diverse-owned brands. Internally, she ensures DEIA within Black Love by prioritizing diverse leadership and hiring practices. Three-fourths of department heads are Black women, and over 85% of the company’s staff are people of color, reflecting her dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

