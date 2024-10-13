Demetria L. Graves

Founding & Managing Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist

The Graves Law Firm

Certified family law specialist Demetria Graves founded The Graves Law Firm at just 25, six months after law school. With offices in Pasadena and Beverly Hills, her firm is known for prioritizing women and minority hires, both in the law office and for her podcast team. Her dedication to family law and the community has earned her numerous accolades, including Southern Cal ifornia Super Lawyer (2016-2024) and recognition as one of the Daily Journal’s Top Family Lawyers. Graves’ commitment to diversity extends to her work on several California boards and her role as a past Judge Pro Tem with the Los Angeles Superior Court. She offers free family law workshops to ensure fair access to legal resources in Los Angeles. A respected speaker and author, Graves hosts the podcast “Legally Uncensored” and is the author of “When Women Run the Firm: How to Successfully Launch and Manage Your Law Practice with Confidence.”

