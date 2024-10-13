Partner

GHJ

Derrick Coleman, GHJ’s search and staffing practice leader, is a distinguished advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). He founded and led GHJ’s BIPOC Cohort, an employee resource group established in 2020 to support Black, Indigenous and other people of color, fostering a culture of dialogue and respect. This group has inspired firmwide unconscious bias training and mentorship programs. Coleman prioritizes DEIA in recruitment by developing strategies for diverse candidate pools and equitable hiring, while also advising clients on inclusive practices. His commitment extends to community involvement as a board member for the Downtown Women’s Center and through volunteer work with organizations like Heal the Bay and My Friend’s Place. Coleman’s leadership embodies GHJ’s #BeMore culture by promoting psychological safety and inclusivity, demonstrating how top-level representation can drive transformative change and elevate marginalized voices.

