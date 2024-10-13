(SONIA TAPIA)

President

Multicultural Business Alliance

Diana Ordaz Cherrington, president of Multicultural Business Alliance, is a visionary leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the business world. As the president of The Multicultural Business Alliance, she has played a pivotal role in fostering a network of like-minded professionals who are committed to advancing diversity in the corporate landscape. Cherrington’s strategic approach and innovative mindset have led to the development of impactful initiatives that empower multicultural entrepreneurs and professionals. She has implemented mentorship programs, educational workshops and networking events that provide invaluable resources and support to individuals looking to thrive in their respective fields. Through her strong leadership, she has successfully advocated for policies and practices that promote diversity and inclusion within member organizations. Cherrington has collaborated with industry leaders and policymakers to address systemic barriers and create a more inclusive business environment.

