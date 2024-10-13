Dr. Giovanna A. Brasfield

Chief Executive Officer

Brasfield & Associates LLC

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield exemplifies outstanding leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) through her innovative programs, community outreach and dedicated training initiatives. Her strategic approach integrates DEIA principles into every facet of her organization and client proposals, fostering a culture of inclusivity where diverse perspectives are actively sought and valued. Notably, Dr. Brasfield developed the Diversity Champions Program, which trains employees to advocate for DEIA within teams, increasing awareness and engagement through workshops on unconscious bias, cultural competency and equitable practices. Her commitment extends beyond the workplace with the Community DEIA Outreach Program, which collaborates with local schools, nonprofits and businesses to promote diversity through educational workshops, mentorship and forums. Her dedication to DEIA is further demonstrated by her ongoing professional development and participation in conferences. Dr. Brasfield’s leadership has transformed her organization and positively impacted the broader community, highlighting her profound commitment to advancing DEIA.

