(RON_MURRAY)

Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright

Helen B. Kim is a seasoned trial lawyer with over 30 years of experience in securities and complex commercial litigation, representing public and private companies, as well as their leadership in courts and arbitration. Known for her strong business judgment and deep understanding of her clients’ objectives, she has successfully defended numerous shareholder derivative suits, securities class actions and regulatory investigations. Kim is a leader in promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. She has served as chair of the ABA Commission on Racial & Ethnic Diversity in the Profession and held leadership roles in the ABA Litigation Section. She was the first Korean American woman to serve as president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, where she significantly increased membership.

