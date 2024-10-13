Jeanell Elizabeth English

Co-Founder

Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing

Jeanell English, with a background in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, began her DEI career at Lockheed Martin. She quickly became known for her analytical approach and passion for DEI. At Discovery Inc. (now Warner Bros Discovery), she expanded her DEI work internationally and led resource operations for the European Olympic Games, managing a multinational team of 750+. Joining the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as EVP, impact and inclusion, English spearheaded significant industry changes, including the Representation and Inclusion Standards for Best Picture and the Academy’s accessible Oscars broadcast. Her work also included the Academy Gold talent development programs and supplier diversity initiatives. Her latest venture, Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing, co-founded with Tanya Sam, addresses the underrepresentation in entertainment by facilitating IP ownership for marginalized communities. English’s dedication to DEIA continues to drive meaningful change in the industry.